Elkmont’s Alyssa Harwell dominated on the pitcher’s mound from the first batter on, throwing a no-hitter Thursday in their 16-0 victory over the Clements Colts at Clements High School. Not only did Harwell throw a no-hitter, the Red Devils put on a clinic offensively to back her up, scoring 16 runs on 10 hits.
Harwell pitched five innings with no hits or runs allowed. She only gave up two walks and struck out 11 Colts batters.
Ella Beddingfield led the Red Devils in RBIs with six on the day. She went 2-for-4. Paige Robinson, Harwell, Brilee Miller and Abbie Broadway also had multiple hit games. To go along with Harwell’s no-hitter on the mound, in the batter’s box, she went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Miller finished with two RBIs while Robinson and Rayne Rozell each had one RBI.
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Eagles 7, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Lions 3
Ava Whitmire started on the mound for the Lions. In her four innings of work, she allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits, three walks with four strikeouts. Allison Bates came in for relief of Whitmire in the fifth. She pitched two innings, giving up three hits, one walk with one strikeout.
Bates and Whitmire tied the team lead in hits going 3-for-4 with one RBI apiece. Haley Grace Waltman went 2-for-3. Lily Jackson went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Cara Glass added a double to her credit, totaling 10 hits for the Lions in the game.
The Tanner Rattlers lost back to back games in their doubleheader against the Hatton Hornets Thursday, losing 15-0 and 17-0 at Tanner High School.
