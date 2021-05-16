While the Elkmont Red Devils softball team did finish with a 2-1 record Saturday at the Florence Sports Complex in the 2021 AHSAA Regional Tournament, their third and final game ended in a 9-1 loss to the Fyffe Red Devils, ending Elkmont’s season.
Down 2-0 in the third, Elkmont got their only run of the game on a line drive RBI single to right field by Brilee Miller, scoring Tylee Thomas from third base.
Fyffe began to pull away in the fourth on a three run home run over the center field wall by Alivia Hatch.
Fyfee added three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to secure their spot in the state tournament next week in Oxford in 3A.
Elkmont finished with five hits. Thomas got Elkmont’s first hit of the game on a line drive to center field. Paige Robinson singled on a hard ground ball to center field with one out in the third. Alyssa Harwell got the second of the three singles in the inning on a ground ball to right field. Harrell went 2-for-3 with two singles gathering her second hit in the bottom of the fifth. Miller went 1-for-1 with one RBI and two walks.
Elkmont used two pitchers in the game. In total, they combined to allow nine runs on 11 hits, nine runs (seven earned), six walks with two strikeouts.
Friday results
Plainview Bears 12, Elkmont 2
Elkmont got their first run on the board in the third on a solo home run over the left field fence by Harwell. Miller got the second RBI in the fifth on a line drive single to left field to score Robinson who singled earlier in the inning. Thomas, Ella Beddingfield and Emeril Hand each had one of Elkmont’s six hits.
Elkmont 20, Pennington Tigers 4
Elkmont was down 4-3 heading into the sixth before they put up a whopping 17 runs in one inning. Although most of the runs were scored in one inning, Elkmont produced a lot of offense throughout the game. Hand, who was slotted eighth in the batting order, went 4-for-5 with four RBIs including a double and three singles. Broadway also had four hits in her five plate appearances with one RBI. Robinson was one of three Red Devils to finish with at least two hits including a triple with one RBI. Harwell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs including a double and Miller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kayla Smith, slotted ninth in the batting order, had three hits with one RBI including a triple. Every batter in the lineup, one through nine had at least one hit with at least one RBI. Broadway started the game going 2 1/3 allowing four runs (three earned) on just one hit, four walks with three strikeouts. Harwell came in relief pitching 3 2/3 allowing one hit with four strikeouts.
Saturday results
Elkmont 10, Holly Pond Broncos 0
Elkmont scored 10 runs on 10 hits including home runs by Harwell and Miller, but this game was dominated on the mound by Broadway. She pitched five strong innings allowing just two hits, no runs, two walks with nine strikeouts. Harwell’s solo home run over the left field wall came in the bottom of the fourth to lead off the inning. She had four RBIs on the day including a two run single in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Miller’s two run blast to right field came in the five run second inning for the Red Devils. Robinson had two hits with two RBIs, Smith had three hits with one RBI and Hand finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Elkmont 5, Lauderdale County Tigers 2
Brilee Miller hit a three run home run in the seventh inning to secure a thrilling come from behind 5-2 victory over the Lauderdale County Tigers. It was another solid outing for both Harwell and Broadway in the circle despite being down 2-0 going into the final inning. Harrell started going 1 1/3 allowing two runs (zero earned) on five hits with two strikeouts. Broadway pitched 5 2/3 allowing just two hits, three walks with five strikeouts. The Red Devils finished with eight hits and scored all five runs in the seventh. Harrell went 3-for-3 with three doubles. Robinson had two hits including an RBI double on a fly ball to center field. Thomas followed that up with a hard ground ball single to left field to tie things up at 2-2. Two batters later, Miller broke the tie and ultimately secured the 5-2 victory with a home run over the right field fence.
Friday results
West Limestone Wildcats 11, Madison Academy Mustangs 2
The Mustangs came into the opening game against West with only four losses all season, so on paper, the Wildcats appeared to be the underdog. But an offensive showcase tallying 11 runs on 11 hits and a stellar pitching performance Juliann Kyle certainly proved that wasn’t the case. Kyle pitched a complete seven inning game allowing two runs (zero earned) on five hits, one walk with six strikeouts. The Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning to break away from what was just a 2-0 heading into the fifth. West’s Lily Bethune was one of five Wildcats with multiple hits in the game. She went 2-for-4 with a line drive two run home run on over the left field fence in the top of the sixth. Allison Perry had two RBIs to go along with her two hits. Kyle went 2-for-3 with two RBIs including a double. Luisa Brown had two RBIs on a double in the fifth.
Brooks Lions 3, West 1
A late two run sixth inning by the Lions broke the 1-1 tie to take the lead and victory over the Wildcats. Kyle started in the circle for West. She pitched a complete game allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits, one walk with two strikeouts. The Wildcats committed four errors in the game. West had four hits, one each from Bella Birdsong, Bethune, Perry and Addie Wallace. The lone run scored by West came in the second on an RBI groundout by Brown.
Saturday results
Rogers Pirates 2, West 0
The Pirates got both runs in consecutive innings in the second and third. The Wildcats had one hit in the game and committed one error. West finishes the season with an overall record of 18-14.
