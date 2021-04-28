Nine hits, including two home runs by the Lindsay Lane Christian Lions softball team led to a lopsided 12-2 victory Tuesday over the Vinemont Eagles at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy. This was the Lions final regular season home game of the season.
LLCA got out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first. Lydia Carter doubled and later came around to score on a throwing error by Vinemont.
The route began for the Lions the second inning. After the Hawks recorded two outs at the start of the inning, things began to unravel. Back to back singles by LLCA’s Briley Miller and Kinsley McMasters brought up senior Ava Whitmire who hit a two-run triple over the centerfielder’s head. Carter followed up that at-bat with her second hit of the ballgame. With two on base, Allison Bates launched a home run over the fence to bring the score to 6-0 at the end of two innings.
The Lions weren’t done as they one-upped their five run inning to a six running in the third. After Vinemont issued walks to three of the first four batters, Miller got an RBI as Jenna Davis scored on a bases loaded walk. Another run came in after McMasters was hit by a pitch to score Haley Grace Waltman. Still with the bases loaded and zero outs, Ava Whitmire who hit a two-run triple in the previous inning, hit an opposite field grand slam over the right field fence to give the Lions a 12-0 lead.
Vinemont went on to score two in the top of the fifth, but Ava Whitmire, who also started on the mound in her final home game as a Lion, got a strikeout to end the game due to the 10-run mercy rule. She pitched five innings, issuing five walks, four hits with three strikeouts.
“It was Ava’s and Cara Glass’s last home game as seniors and I think the whole team brought everything they had tonight, LLCA head coach Jeff Whitmire said.”When you bring everything and have the right energy, good things happen on the field.”
Ava Whitmire went 2-3 with six RBIs. Allison Bates went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk. Carter went 2-for-3. Miller had one hit and one RBI. McMasters had one hit and one RBI. Waltman and Jackson each had one hit.
Athens Golden Eagles 11, Sparkman Senators 6
Despite a four run seventh inning by the Senators, Athens secured their 37th victory of the year in large part due to Morgan Stiles five RBI game. The Golden Eagles tallied 11 runs on eight hits, four of which were home runs all in the same inning. Stiles went 2-for-5 with a second inning grand slam. Two batters later, Emily Simon hit a solo home run over the left field fence, finishing the game 1-for-5 with one RBI. Anna Carder hit a two-run home run on a line drive to right field. She finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Katie Simon followed up Carder’s at-bat with a solo home run of her own. Katie Simon finished 1-for-3 with one RBI. Jordyn Johnson went 2-for-3. Lilli Cain had one hit and one RBI.
Emily Simon started on the hill for the Golden Eagles. She pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. She issued two walks with six strikeouts. Katie Simon relieved Emily on the mound beginning in the sixth. She went two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk. She had three strikeouts.
East Limestone Indians 6, Elkmont Red Devils 4
East totaled nine hits in the game. Mallory Jo Mitchell had three hits with a double and two singles. Kaci Sharp had two hits. Rylie Grisham had a double. Zoey Allen, Amaya Green, and Grace Bielot had a single. The winning pitcher for East was Grisham.
Tanner Rattlers 12, Mae Jemison Jaguars 0
The Rattlers earned their second win of the season Tuesday. Both wins have come against the Jaguars. In those two victories, the Rattlers have outscored the Jaguars 29-1.
