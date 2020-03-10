East Limestone overcame six errors to hang on and beat West Morgan 6-5 in softball action Monday evening.
The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second to take a 5-1 lead and added another run in the fifth to go up 6-2. West Morgan made things interesting with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Olivia Crouch got the final batter to ground out with the potential tying run at second base.
Rylie Grisham hit a two-run home run for East Limestone, while Crouch, Becca Newby and Cassidy Sowell each had a hit and an RBI.
Lauderdale County 10, Clements 4
Seven runs in the bottom of the third inning was all Lauderdale County needed to cruise past Clements in Monday afternoon softball action.
Clements scored two runs in the top of the third to tie the score, but Lauderdale County took control with seven runs in the bottom of the inning.
Anslee Gordon led Clements with two hits and an RBI, while Emma Lovett also had two hits for the Colts. Jenny Trent and Raley McGill each had a hit and an RBI for Clements as well.
Girls Soccer
Buckhorn 7, West Limestone 1
Goalkeeper Alyssa Boone made 17 saves and Katherine Medrano scored a goal for West Limestone, but the Wildcats fell to Class 6A Buckhorn in soccer action Monday.
West Limestone 3, Hamilton 3
West Limestone fought to a tie Friday night against Hamilton, with goalkeeper Alyssa Boone making 10 saves for the Wildcats.
Katherine Medrano scored two goals for West, while Laura Mendez added a goal of her own.
Boys Soccer
West Limestone 2, Hamilton 2
West Limestone had to settle for a tie Friday night against Hamilton, with Richie Grimes and Brandon Williams each scoring a goal for the Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Koda Stringer had 18 saves, while Shane James had one assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.