Athens Bible improved to 18-8 on the season by picking up victories over Madison County and East Limestone Thursday night.
The Trojans easily defeated Madison County 2-0 (25-11, 25-22) but had a much tougher fight with East Limestone in a 2-1 victory.
ABS lost the first set 24-26 before taking the second set 25-17. The third set was back and forth, but Athens Bible got the final crucial points in pulling out a 16-14 victory.
Mackenzie Davis led Athens Bible with 32 assists and 13 kills in the two victories, while Izzy Todd had 15 kills and Josie Duke added 14 kills.
