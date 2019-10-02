Athens Bible School improved to 29-12 on the season in picking up two wins Monday night.
The Trojans defeated area foe Falkville 3-0 before taking care of Lee-Huntsville 2-0. ABS had an easy time in both games. They defeated Falkville 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15. The Trojans then defeated the Generals 25-7 and 25-11.
Mackenzie Davis led Athens Bible with 10 kills and 32 assists. Josie Duke had 19 kills for the Trojans, while Izzy Todd chipped in with eight kills.
