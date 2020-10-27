Two local volleyball teams will continue their quest to bring a state championship back to Limestone County today when they begin play in the state tournament.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy is playing in the Class 1A State Tournament, while East Limestone is taking part in the Class 5A tourney.
Lindsay Lane, the No. 2 seed from the north, faces off against the south No. 3 seed Kinston at 2 p.m. today in the 1A tournament quarterfinals. Should the Lions win, they would advance to the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. against either Bayshore Christian or Covenant Christian.
The state championship game is set to be played 4 p.m. Wednesday.
East Limestone is the No. 4 seed from the north, and will have a huge challenge in the quarterfinal round of the 5A tournament.
The Indians will face off at 3:30 p.m. against 18-time defending state champion Bayside Academy. Bayside has won state championships in Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, and a state championship this year would be their first in Class 5A.
Should East pull off the upset, they would play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. The state championship match will begin 6 p.m. Wednesday.
All tournament games are being played at the Birmingham Crossplex.
