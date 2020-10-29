Lindsay Lane Christian Academy equaled its best volleyball finish in school history this year, advancing all the way to the Class 1A State Tournament semifinals Wednesday before falling to Bayshore Christian.
East Limestone took part in the Class 5A state tourney but lost in the quarterfinals to 18-time defending state champion Bayside Academy.
Lindsay Lane Christian was the No. 2 seed from the North after finishing runner-up at last week's North Regional Tournament. The Lions began the state tournament impressively by defeating South No. 3 seed Kinston 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-15) in Wednesday morning's quarterfinal.
That advanced the Lions to Wednesday night's semifinal against South No. 1 Bayshore Christian. Bayshore defeated LLCA 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-17).
Haley Waltman led Lindsay Lane with 13 kills and six blocks in the state tournament, while Lindsey Holland had 11 kills and 24 digs. Setter Madelyn Dizon had 36 assists and three kills, while Bonnie Cunduff had 28 digs.
It is the second time in the last three years Lindsay Lane advanced to the state tournament semifinals. The Lions also advanced to the semifinals in 2018, where they lost to eventual state champion Pleasant Home.
East Limestone was the No. 4 seed from the North in the Class 5A tournament and was eliminated by the South No. 1 seed Bayside Academy 3-0 (14-25, 13-25, 11-25).
Bayside later advanced to the state championship game, which took place Thursday night. A win would be Bayside Academy's 19th consecutive state championship. The school has won state championships in Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, and a victory this year would be their first in Class 5A.
