Ardmore’s volleyball team finished runner-up at Saturday’s Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational.
The Tigers beat West Limestone, Wilson, East Lawrence and Rogers — all in two sets — and fell to Class 6A Decatur (2-1) and 4A No. 3 Good Hope (2-0).
Ardmore also knocked off Westminster Christian and West Limestone earlier in the week.
Check out local scores and stats from the past week (Monday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 9) below. Only scores/stats provided to The News Courier or available on DragonFly are listed.
Athens
Wins: Russellville (2-0)
Losses: Lawrence County (2-0), Hartselle (3-2)
Athens Bible
Wins: Oakwood (3-0), Colbert Heights (2-0)
Losses: East Limestone (2-1), Elkmont (2-0), West Limestone (2-0), Good Hope (2-0)
Top Performers: Claire Holt (16 kills and 11 digs vs. East Limestone/Elkmont); Anna Beth Burns (18 set assists vs. East Limestone/Elkmont); Claire Holt (10 kills, two blocks and two aces vs. Oakwood); Anna Beth Burns (14 set assists and six aces vs. Oakwood); Claire Holt (14 kills and eight blocks at Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational); Anna Beth Burns (23 set assists at Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational); Brooke Blakely (11 kills at Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational)
Clements
Losses: Danville (2-0), West Morgan (2-0)
East Limestone
Wins: Athens Bible (2-1), Elkmont (2-0), Murray County (2-0)
Losses: Notre Dame (2-0), Eagleville (2-0), Marion Senior (2-1), Bearden (2-0)
Elkmont
Wins: Athens Bible (2-0), Sheffield (3-0), East Lawrence (2-0), Falkville (2-0), Giles County (2-0)
Losses: East Limestone (2-0), Good Hope (2-1), Wilson (2-1)
Lindsay Lane
Losses: Covenant Christian (3-0)
West Limestone
Wins: Athens Bible (2-0), Colbert Heights (2-0)
Losses: Ardmore, Ardmore (2-0), Good Hope (2-0)
