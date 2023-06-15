Athens High School prepares to host the next generation of stars on the gridiron for their eighth annual Golden Eagles Youth Football Camp under head coach Cody Gross Monday, June 19.
“The Athens community is unlike any other,” Gross said. “They consistently step up with sponsorships, donations and support, so this camp is just one way we want to give back to them for all they do for us.”
The late evening camp — for first through sixth grade boys — will start at 5:30 p.m. at Athens Stadium and last until 8 p.m.
“Safety in football is always a big issue, so I’ll be out there to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep the kids safe,” Gross said. “Nothing is more important to the coaches at the camp than the kids’ safety.”
Instructors at the camp will also include the rest of the varsity football coaching staff, as well as some current Golden Eagle players heading into the 2023 season. Gross detailed his excitement to see some of his players take on the role of coaches for the kids at the camp.
“It’s a great way to get the players to learn; one of the best ways to learn is by teaching,” Gross said. “We want the kids who come to the camp to get the chance to really meet the players that they cheer for on Friday nights.”
The goal for the camp is to teach the young attendees basic football fundamentals, and give all the boys experience at various positions on the field. All campers will not only leave with a more in-depth outlook on the game of football, but also with a free Athens Football t-shirt.
“We really just want these kids to have fun, for the most part,” Gross said. “If we can expose these kids to the fun of the sport, while also learning about the game, I feel like we can really pique their interest to continue within the sport.”
A $30 dollar registration fee will be required at the gate for admittance to the camp. Workout clothes and cleats are highly recommended for all boys who go to the camp Monday evening.
The Golden Eagles Youth Football Camp will not be the only football camp this summer for Athens High School. They will also play host to the Boys & Men Football Camp on Monday, July 17, as well as the Women’s Football 101 Camp the next Monday, July 24.
