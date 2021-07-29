Primetime Basketball Academy will be holding practices and games throughout the month of August for boys and girls in the second through ninth grades.
Practices will be Tuesdays with games on Saturday each week. The format will be 3-on-3 with two 20-minute running clock halves. Each team will have four players at most playing on a rotational basis.
“Everybody does a 5-on-5. When you got younger kids, there's usually one or two that will monopolize the ball a little more than the rest,” Scott Craig, owner and coach at Primetime Basketball Academy in Lester, said. “This gives the kids chances to get more touches and to read and react to what's happening around them in the game.”
Craig graduated from West Limestone High School in 1990. He played one year of basketball at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
The first practice will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m Aug. 3, with the first games scheduled for the morning of Aug. 7. Craig plans for the games to be done by 1:30 p.m.
“This is our first year for this, but we're fixing to do this every year,” Craig said.
The signup period ended July 21.
