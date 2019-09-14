Clements running back Jairrice Pryor is an unstoppable force right now, and the Colts are looking pretty good as a result.
Pryor rushed for 268 yards and scored five touchdowns as Clements defeated Phil Campbell 44-27 Friday night to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A, Region 8 play.
Pryor has rushed for more than 200 yards in each of Clements' three games. He had 215 in the season opening 50-6 win over Elkmont and 217 in a 48-14 win over Tanner. He has also rushed for 12 total touchdowns this season and thrown for another score from the wildcat formation.
Clements avenged last season's 15-7 loss to the Bobcats, and are off to a good start in region play. The Colts are trying to advance to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since four straight trips from 2006-2009.
Phil Campbell actually scored first, but Ian Ezell returned the ensuing kickoff back to the 2-yard line, which set up Clements' first score. On the Colts' next possession, Pryor raced 65 yards for a touchdown on the first play to give Clements the lead.
Clements led 12-7 after one quarter and 20-14 at halftime. Phil Campbell would come back to briefly take a 27-26 lead, but Clements would score the final 18 points of the game to take the win.
In addition to Pryor's 268 yards on 26 carries, Hayden Graves had 58 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Clements will host Westminster Christian next Friday in another Class 3A, Region 8 matchup.
