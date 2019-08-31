Clements running back Jairrice Pryor had a career game Friday night against Tanner. Pryor rushed for 216 yards on 19 carries and had six total touchdowns to lead the Colts to a 48-14 victory over the Rattlers.
Pryor's touchdowns came on runs of 3, 20, 45, 28 and 39 yards. Pryor also completed 3 of 3 passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.
It is the second straight week Pryor has rushed for more than 200 yards. He had 215 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in last week's 50-6 win over Elkmont.
Clements jumped out to a 36-14 halftime lead over Tanner and cruised to victory in the second half. Braden Tucker also had a rushing touchdown for Clements, while Miles Fleming had six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Tanner's two touchdowns came on scoring passes from Malik Atkins to J.J. Jones.
Clements (2-0) has a week off before traveling to Phil Campbell to open Class 3A, Region 8 play Sept. 13. Tanner (0-2) opens Class 2A, Region 7 play next week when the Rattlers travel to play Colbert County.
