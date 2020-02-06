Pryor signs with Mississippi College

Clements High School doesn't have a history of great football success. The small school, tucked away in western Limestone County, hasn't sent a truckload of players to the collegiate ranks.
But running back Jairrice Pryor proved that it doesn't matter where you come from. With hard work and discipline, you can make your dreams come true.
Pryor signed Wednesday morning to play football with Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, capping off a senior year in which he rushed for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading the Colts to a second consecutive playoff appearance.
Mississippi College is a Division II school that plays in the Gulf South Conference, the same conference the University of North Alabama played in before moving up to Division I two years ago.
“It's very exciting to start a new chapter in my life,” Pryor said after signing. “(Being able to sign) means a lot coming from a small school nobody really knows about. It lets everybody know whatever (high) school you go to, if you work hard, you can make it to where you want to go.”
Clements football coach Michael Parker said Pryor's work ethic is the reason he is able to continue his football career in college.
“When he got finished with his senior season, the following week he was back in the weight room,” Parker said. “He knew his dreams, knew his goals, knew what he wanted to do and didn't miss a beat. So, he's been in the weight room ever since. About 30 minutes ago, he squatted 500 pounds. That's the kind of thing you look for in coaching a kid.”
Parker said Pryor has proven the size of the high school doesn't matter when it comes to determining who can play at the collegiate level.
“I can promise kids from other schools all day that they'll get a scholarship, but it's up to them,” Parker said. “Athletes leaving these small schools going to the bigger schools, it doesn't really matter. It's up to the young man and his work ethic and his desire to play. That is what is going to get him to the next level. It's not who you play for.”
Parker said Pryor played a big part in the improvement Clements has made on the gridiron the past two seasons.
“I'm very honored to have been a part of this young man's life,” Parker said. “He's brought our program up to another level, and we have to sustain that level and keep rising above it. I'm hoping one day to find someone a little bit better than him, but it's going to be a struggle. He's going to be sorely missed.”
