Pugh mostly happy with Indians in jamboree

Jamboree games are a chance for a coach to see what his team has before the games start for real. If Thursday's jamboree against Russellville is any indication, East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh could be a pretty happy man this year.
The Indians controlled most of the action during the varsity portion of the jamboree, and jumped out to a 14-0 lead before allowing the Tigers to score a touchdown with just seconds remaining in the first half to cut the score to 14-7.
The junior varsity teams played in the second half, with Russellville outscoring East Limestone's junior varsity 13-0 to take an overall 20-14 victory in the game.
“I thought we played well, and had good intensity,” Pugh said of the varsity half. “We came out and established the running game, which is what we wanted to do to keep the clock running.”
East Limestone rushed for 227 yards in the first half, with Kollin Swart and DJ Davis carrying most of the load. The Indians were so dominant on the ground that they didn't even have to attempt a pass.
Swart scored both of the Indians' touchdowns, and it could have been more, as East drove inside the Russellville 10-yard line on another occasion but failed to score.
East's first touchdown came on an 86-yard drive in the first quarter. After getting stopped inside the Russellville 10, the Indians came back and put another score on the board in the second quarter before allowing Russellville a late touchdown.
“I'm real disappointed in how we finished the half after we got up 14-0,” Pugh said. “We gave up a touchdown pass with 28 seconds left, and then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and gave them the ball back with another chance to score. That was disheartening right there before half. Overall we played hard, and if we can eliminate those mistakes that gave them a chance to get back in the game, we will end up having a good team.”
East Limestone will open its regular season Thursday night when it travels to take on county rival West Limestone.
