Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former Athens Golden Eagles star Terrance “Quez” Watkins held his first football camp Saturday at Athens Stadium.
Watkins was drafted in the sixth round of 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles after spending 2016-2019 as a member of the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles football team.
In his time at Southern Miss, he hauled in a total of 159 receptions for 2,404 yards and six touchdowns.
With Philadelphia, he played six games, catching seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Throughout his football career in high school, college and the pro’s, Watkins has remained an Eagle, but what makes Athens special is that it’s home.
“This is home for me. I wanted to bring the community together and have a good time,” he said. “I want to show love to the community.”
The camp featured a wide array of drills and stations for the kids throughout the day in what was viewed as a "pretty good turnout." It began with warmups followed by position drills. Campers were split up by age group.
Watkins routinely moved from station to station to help coach the kids, but he is a wide receiver and being a wideout in the NFL in his rookie season, was certainly a unique experience compared to high school and college.
“First year was a learning experience, but I had a great year,” Watkins said.
As for what Watkins expects in his second season under a new Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff, the sky is the limit for him and his team.
“I expect a big year,” he said. “We’re young on the offensive end, but we’re expecting a good season.”
Athens head football coach Cody Gross didn’t have the opportunity to coach Watkins at Athens as he became head coach in the Winter of 2016 just as Watkins was graduating. But he’s extremely proud of what Watkins has accomplished and grateful that he came back to Athens to make a difference.
“We’re thankful for Quez and him coming back into the community,” Gross said. “We’re proud of him. He continues to be an Eagle all the way around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.