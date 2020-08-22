Randolph ground out more than 300 rushing yards and wore down the smaller Elkmont Red Devils in a 62-0 victory Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Randolph took a 28-0 lead into halftime, and scored on every second-half possession, including a final touchdown in the dying seconds of the game with the victory well in hand.
The game started out well for Elkmont, with the Red Devils forcing Randolph to punt on its first possession. However, after Elkmont's first offensive possession failed to gain a first down, a low punt snap forced the punter to go to a knee to field the ball. The ball was marked down where his knee touched at the 1-yard line.
Richard Laube punched it in two plays later to put the Raiders up 7-0. Randolph's second touchdown came late in the first quarter on fourth and goal from the 9-yard line. Quarterback Andrew Hunter scrambled and found Grayson Davenport alone in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown strike.
Randolph added two more touchdowns in the second quarter. The first came midway through the quarter on an 18-yard scoring run by Hunter. Hunter then followed that up with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Day to give the Raiders a 28-point halftime lead.
Randolph's size advantage really showed itself in the second half, with the Raiders scoring on every offensive possession. Randolph scored 20 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Roan Campbell started the second-half scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run before David Clary scored on a 20-yard run. Clary scored his second touchdown in the final seconds of the quarter on a 12-yard scamper.
Carter Wimberly made the score 55-0 with a 14-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Drew Stanley closed the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds remaining in the game.
Clary led Randolph with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six attempts, while Campbell had 92 rushing yards and a score on seven carries.
Elkmont was led by quarterback Rowe Allen, who rushed for 73 yards on 13 attempts. He also had 42 yards passing on six completions.
Elkmont will travel to Ardmore next week in a rivalry game.
