Tanner's Class 2A, Region 7 matchup with North Sand Mountain remained close for a half Friday night, but the Bison pulled away in the third and fourth quarters to pick up a big 55-14 win.
North Sand Mountain led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass. A short rushing touchdown four minutes into the second made it 14-0 Bison.
Tanner got going on offense with its next possession. The drive was capped by a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Michael Guster. The PAT cut the Bison's lead to 14-7.
The shift in momentum was short-lived, however, as North Sand Mountain returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score.
The next Rattler drive was ended at the Bison 10-yard line by an interception, but the Tanner defense managed to pin North Sand Mountain deep and force a punt.
The Rattlers took advantage of the good field position and mounted a drive that ended in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Townsend to Karl Parham to cut North Sand Mountain's lead to 21-14 with just 20 seconds remaining before halftime.
The Bison once again managed to kill Tanner's momentum by scoring on a 65-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the half.
Tanner would not find the end zone again in the contest, while North Sand Mountain would add 28 more points in the second half.
Tanner (2-3, 1-2) will play at Columbia next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.