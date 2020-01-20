Tanner might have gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season while coach Chris Whitt broke in some new players to the starting lineup, but the Rattlers have things rolling now.
Tanner eased past Sheffield 58-44 Friday night for its seventh consecutive victory and ninth win in the last 10 games. The victory locked up first place in Class 2A, Area 16, which allows Tanner (13-4 overall, 7-1 area) to host the area tournament as the top seed. The area tournament champion and runner-up advance to the subregional round.
“Oh, man, that’s big,” Whitt said of hosting the area tournament. “Because Sheffield and Hatton are so good, you don’t want to have to play them in the first game (of the tournament). Now they’ll have to play each other.”
Sheffield defeated Tanner earlier this season, jumping out to a 16-1 lead on their way to a 57-50 victory. Whitt said his players were determined not to let that happen again.
“We really covered what (Sheffield) was doing this week, and our guys really bought into it,” Whitt said. “(Sheffield’s Devin) Doss had 22-23 points on us over there, and tonight he only had one free throw. To come out and control the game like we did, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
The game was back and forth early, with neither team able to make a run. Tanner finally got a small advantage in the first quarter and ended the quarter with a 14-12 lead. However, the second quarter belonged to the Rattlers, who outscored Sheffield 19-8 for a 33-20 halftime lead.
Freshman Jabari Brown had seven points in the quarter, but the biggest basket was by J.J. Jones, who drove the lane and finished with a strong one-handed slam that brought the crowd to its feet.
“It felt good because this was a big rivalry game,” Jones said of the dunk. “I was putting it on for the fans. It got some momentum on our side, and that helped us a lot.”
Tanner went through a scoring drought in the third quarter, but the Rattlers’ defense held strong and only let Sheffield close to 39-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Jones played a huge part in the defensive effort. He blocked six shots and altered many more. Sheffield couldn’t get much offense going inside and had to rely on outside shots to score.
“He’s been averaging about six blocks per game, and he was just a rim protector tonight,” Whitt said of Jones.
Sheffield closed to within 43-37 with five minutes to go in the game, but Brown immediately answered with a driving layup. DaShaun McNabb gave the Rattlers a 10-point lead a minute later, and Brown iced the game with a 3-pointer with 2:40 left that put the Rattlers up by 13.
Brown scored a game-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers.
“Jabari Brown came up huge tonight,” Whitt said of the freshman. “It just seemed like when (Sheffield was) making a run, he would always come up with a big bucket.”
Malik Atkins had 13 points for Tanner, while McNabb and Jones each scored 11. Sheffield was led by Daxavier Smith with 13 points.
Whitt is used to his team turning up the intensity later in the season as the postseason gets closer. He said the Rattlers look to be doing it again this season.
“It seems like every year at this time my guys kind of have this sense that it’s tournament time,” Whitt said. “November and December are always tough on us. Just seems like at Christmas we just found something. I don’t know what it was, but it’s been fun to watch. The guys have been buying in to play good defense and been pushing the ball a lot harder now.”
Girls
Tanner 58, Sheffield 34
Tanner pulled away from Sheffield thanks to a huge second quarter and cruised to an area victory over the Bulldogs.
The Rattlers got off to a slow start, and with three minutes left to go in the first quarter, the game was tied 3-3. But Tanner scored 11 points in the final three minutes of the quarter to take a 14-7 lead, then outscored the Bulldogs 24-9 in the second quarter for a 38-16 halftime advantage.
Tanner’s scoring slowed down in the second half, but they had plenty of cushion to play with and coasted to the 24-point win.
Miracle Scott led Tanner with 23 points, while Amiya Redus scored 13 and Keyera Jeanes tallied 11.
Sheffield was led by Zykeriya Steele with 13 points.
