Tanner has sat atop the rankings as the season has progressed. They move into the semifinals of the county tournament this weekend and the team says they’re focused on locking in a win.
“It’s an honor but it’s really just a ranking. It’s the middle of the season – we haven’t won anything – just trying to stay focused and stay grounded to finish out the season. That’s the hard part of being ranked number one for an extended period of time,” Coach Matt Smith said.
“I think the team has been very motivated this year. They’re all determined. They want to win,” Moises Parra said. “I push every teammate just to do better and I feel like I’ve affected this team by trying to make everybody better.”
Parra is a senior wing with five goals and five assists so far this season.
Junior center-mid Steven Lopez has three goals and four assists this season. He said the rest of the team really does look up to the seniors. Before the games, he said the team huddles up to prepare.
“We always try to bring each other up, lift each other up, it’s all about that team spirit that we have to have. We all got to believe each other, trust each other, and we all play with confidence all out on the field,” Lopez said.
Tanner’s Varsity boys team plays in the county tournament semifinal against Ardmore at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re ready to take this head-on,” Parra said. “I feel like we’re just better than everybody else. I don’t feel like anybody can outwork us. We’re just very motivated and driven.”
At 7 p.m. East Limestone takes on Elkmont in the other final four game of the tournament. The winners of both will meet in the finals Saturday at 7 p.m. at Clements where all the tournament games are taking place this year.
Tanner is playing in defense of their back-to-back county championship title.
“We’ve won since my freshman year since I’ve started and this team is really dedicated. We’ve played really hard competition and I think we should be able to take it home with us for the third year,” Lopez said.
Coach Smith said this is probably the best team that he’s had over his eleven years of coaching the Rattlers.
“We’re a pretty solid team. These guys have been playing with each other for years now,” he said.
“Since he taught my brother he’s taught me everything I know. Coach Matt has been there since the beginning. So I see him somewhat as another father figure to me,” Lopez said.
Coach Smith has always said Tanner is one big family and other players on the team know that too.
“My favorite thing about playing for Tanner is looking in the stands and seeing my mom, my dad, my brother and my sister,” Justin Moreno said. “My brother, Jose, played for Coach Matt and he was on the first [county] championship team.”
Coach Smith explained Jose and Ivan, Steven’s brother, were both on that 2016 county championship team and they made it to the final four of the state tournament that year. Jose Moreno is now on staff as one of the assistant coaches for the team as well.
Justin Moreno is a freshman this year and is second in goals for the team with 16 and he leads the team with 11 assists.
This year is Limestone County’s first year for the JV tournament. The JV championship game is 4 p.m. Thursday and Tanner is set to take on Ardmore for the winning spot.
