Ready Player One: Calhoun introduces esports program

When Calhoun Community College sophomore Allison Smith heard about the school starting an esports program, she was a little skeptical.
But, as someone who had been playing video games much of her life, she decided to give it a try. Now a member of Calhoun’s inaugural esports team, she is glad she did.
“I didn’t know how I felt at first,” she said about Calhoun starting an esports team. “I thought it was pretty cool, but I didn’t know how many people were going to sign up. But my brother was like, ‘Hey, I know they’re doing an esports team. You want to do it?’ And that kind of sealed the deal for me to do it, and I’m glad I did.”
Smith is one of seven gamers who make up Calhoun’s team. The school unveiled one of its brand new esports gaming competition studios this week in Room 115 of Noble Russell Hall on the school’s Decatur campus. A second studio is located in Room 141 of the Sparkman Building on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus.
Esports, also called electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions between players individually or as teams. Esports began to take shape as organized competitions in the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in those events through livestreaming saw a surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing and providing funding for tournaments and other events.
Many high schools and colleges across the country have started esports teams, and Calhoun decided to start its own team this year.
Wes Harris, Calhoun’s director of distance learning and one of the esports coaches, said it was an honor to be a part of one of the first community college esports teams in Alabama.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “Our president, Dr. Joe Burke, has been fully behind us in supporting this and we’re really grateful to have him on board. To be on the cutting edge of something new like this is really cool to be a part of.”
Calhoun’s maintenance department began working on the new facility before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and was able to complete it in May.
The National Junior College Athletics Association kicked off the Esports Gaming preseason Tuesday, which allows Calhoun’s team to get acquainted with competitive play. The regular season begins in two weeks.
Competitions will take place in both the Decatur and Huntsville campus studios. The team will play Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
“We don’t know who our team will compete against, as the competitions are open to any two-year school that is a member of the NJCAA Esports Association,” Calhoun esports head coach Casey Knighten said. “Our team could play against students in California or even New York. It all depends on who we are matched with by the NJCAA.”
The studios are equipped with gaming chairs, computers and large monitors on the walls. Smith said she was amazed when she first saw the room where the team practices and plays.
“It’s pretty nice, I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “A lot of this stuff is really nice. It’s awesome for the school to have this and give us this opportunity.”
Calhoun will compete in the NJCAA’s regular esports gaming season, which is set to begin in October. The team will compete on Tuesdays, with its first tournament taking place Oct. 6 on both campuses.
There is a fall and spring season, and Harris said the school is still looking for additional students to join the team.
“We’ve got seven students this semester, and we’re hoping to build on that as word spreads about the program,” Harris said. “We want to get many more students interested in it, because it’s really a good opportunity for them.”
Harris said the esports competitors aren’t just kids playing video games. They put a lot of time and effort into improving their craft, just like any athlete at the school would do.
“We have really been impressed with the work ethic of our players,” he said. “We practice twice a week for two hours each time, and the students are usually here early and ready to go. They’ve really impressed us so far. I think we have some very promising teams we’re going to put up, and we’re really looking forward to seeing how the season turns out.”
