The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel evaluations for fall sports, but the sports are not in danger of being canceled — yet.
The department put out a Facebook message last week, saying in order “to reduce the risk of COVID-19, we decided it would be wise to cancel ‘evaluations’ for our fall sports.”
“We just thought at this point, it’s not smart to get everybody together for evaluations,” Athens Parks and Rec director Bert Bradford said. “The numbers keep changing with this virus, and we just have to adapt.”
The fall sports include baseball, softball, soccer and flag football.
Bradford said previous evaluation information will be used for the upcoming season.
“We’re going to use the data we compiled from spring evaluations,” Bradford said. “For 80% of the participants, we will have enough data previously to know about them. That’s what we’ll base our teams on.”
Baseball and softball practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 3, with flag football and soccer practice set to begin Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.