The Tanner boys basketball home gym is connected to the high school, but its secondary home might as well be the Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Every February, for the last 21 years, Tanner has been a fixture at the Northwest Regional tournament. If any Class 2A team wanted to advance to Birmingham for the state tournament, they had to go through the Rattlers.
The main reason for that incredible success was head coach Chris Whitt. Whitt came to Tanner in 1990 as an assistant basketball and football coach and head baseball coach. Four years later, he stopped coaching the other sports and focused on being head basketball coach.
Now, after 26 years in the position, Whitt has retired with 586 wins, 21 area championships, 12 Limestone County championships, 23 regional tournament appearances, 13 state tournament appearances and two state championships, won in 2011 and 2013.
But for all those accomplishments, the regional tournament streak might just be the most impressive. Every year from 2000 to 2020, Tanner has advanced through the area tournament and subregional round to make the regional tourney at Wallace State.
Basketball postseason is different than most other sports. Its one-and-done format means that one bad game is all it takes to end a season earlier than expected. A team that had a fantastic regular season can lose in the first round of the area tournament or in the one-game subregional round and find their season over in a snap.
But for 21 years, Tanner was the model of consistency. The Rattlers were never upset in the area tournament or defeated in the subregional game. Regional tournament organizers could pencil in Tanner’s name in the bracket at the start of the season and leave it there all year.
Whitt also instilled a pride in Tanner that resonated through the years. Former players were always welcomed back in the gym to watch and help the latest generation going through the program.
They took pride in their coach, their team and their regional streak. Each group of Tanner players refused to be the one to break the streak. And none of them did.
This past season was a bumpy road at times, but the Rattlers continued to persevere. They defeated a strong Sheffield team in overtime of the area tournament and then destroyed Sulligent in the subregional round to once again advance to Wallace.
The season ended in the next game in a tough, physical contest with Vincent. No one knew it at the time, but that would be the final time Whitt would walk off the court as Tanner’s coach.
While I’m sure Whitt would have preferred to end his Tanner coaching career holding another blue map trophy, it’s probably fitting it ended at Wallace State.
After all, no basketball team is more synonymous with the Northwest Regional tournament than the Rattlers. Tanner might continue the streak for years to come with a new coach, but it won’t be quite the same without Whitt’s typical posture, squatting in front of the team’s bench with his hand on his chin, watching the action.
Enjoy your retirement, coach. You deserve it.
Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
