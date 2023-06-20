Registration for fall sports at the Athens Rec Center has begun.
Soccer is open until July 20 and the price is $60 for ages 5-12. The age control date is July 31, 2023, but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.
Flag football is open until July 20 and the price is $60 for ages 5-12. The age control date is Aug. 1, 2023, but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.
Baseball opens June 25 to July 25 and the price is $60 for ages 5-13. The age control date is April 30, 2024 but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.
Softball opens June 25 to July 25 and the price is $60 for ages 5-13. The age control date is January 1, 2024 but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.
Elite baseball and softball opens June 25 to July 25 and the price is $500 per team for 8u/10u/12u. The age control date for baseball is April 30, 2024 and softball is Jan. 1, 2024.
