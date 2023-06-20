New Athens Rec Center

The new Athens Recreation Center on U.S. Hwy 31. Registration is now open for fall youth sports.

 The News Courier

Registration for fall sports at the Athens Rec Center has begun.

Soccer is open until July 20 and the price is $60 for ages 5-12. The age control date is July 31, 2023, but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.

Flag football is open until July 20 and the price is $60 for ages 5-12. The age control date is Aug. 1, 2023, but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.

Baseball opens June 25 to July 25 and the price is $60 for ages 5-13. The age control date is April 30, 2024 but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.

Softball opens June 25 to July 25 and the price is $60 for ages 5-13. The age control date is January 1, 2024 but 4 year olds are eligible as long as they turn 5 by Dec. 31, 2023.

Elite baseball and softball opens June 25 to July 25 and the price is $500 per team for 8u/10u/12u. The age control date for baseball is April 30, 2024 and softball is Jan. 1, 2024.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you