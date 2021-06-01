The Rocket City Trash Pandas got out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Cecchini, but that lead was short-lived, as the Birmingham Barons tallied 17 runs in their 17-4 victory Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Toyota Field.
Birmingham's Laz Rivera knocked in two runs on a RBI single in the top of the second. Zack Granite added the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly. The Barons added another run in the third to increase their lead to 4-1.
Rocket City starter Reid Detmers' day on the mound was brief. He pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
The Barons scored two more in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to give the Barons a 10-1 lead. Birmingham went on to score seven more runs in the seventh to make it 17-1.
The Trash Pandas added three more runs to their final total in the ninth with two long balls. Mitch Nay hit his fourth home run of the season. Torii Hunter Jr. hit a two-run home run over the left field wall.
Hunter Jr. and Ibandel Isabel each went 2-for-4 at the plate.
The Trash Pandas lost four of six in the series.
The Trash Pandas, who are now 10-14, will be back at Toyota Field tonight, beginning a six-game homestand with the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Rocket City 1, Birmingham 0
Trash Pandas starting pitcher Kyle Tyler pitched a gem Wednesday with the help of relievers Connor Higgins and Oliver Ortega in route to a 1-0 victory over Birmingham at Toyota Field.
Rocket City got their only run in the bottom half of the first on a Orlando Martinez solo shot over the left field wall and into the Barons bullpen.
But with Tyler on the mound, all that was needed was one run.
Tyler pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. This was Tyler’s second-straight start where he has held the opposing team scoreless at the plate.
Higgins came in relief of Tyler in the seventh, pitching two scoreless innings to hand it off to the closer Ortega in the ninth. Ortega struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth and got the third batter to pop out to close the game out with a win.
Martinez and Ray-Patrick Dinner each had two hits for the Trash Pandas.
Thursday's game
Birmingham 3, Rocket City 2
A late solo home run in the eighth by Barons third baseman Rivera off of Rocket City reliever Boomer Biegalski gave Birmingham a 3-2 lead and victory over the Trash Pandas.
Birmingham got on the board first with a lead off walk against Rocket City starting pitcher Denny Brady. After stealing second, Zack Granite eventually came around to score on an RBI groundout by Romy Gonzalez. J.J. Muno gave the Barons a 2-0 lead in the second after coming around to score on a throwing error from Brady.
Brady allowed two runs (one earned) with two walks and three strikeouts in his three innings of work on the mound.
The Trash Pandas got their first run in the bottom of the third on a solo shot just over the left field wall by Didder off of Birmingham starter Konnor Pilkington. The Trash Pandas continued the home run trend in the very next inning when Isabel launched a 456-foot solo home run out of the stadium to tie things up at 2-2.
Biegalski pitched four scoreless innings before giving up the game winning home run. His gave up one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Isabel led the Trash Pandas in hits, going 2-for-4 with a home run and single. Didder went 1-for-2 with his solo shot in the third.
Friday's game
Rocket City 6, Birmingham 2
The Barons scored first in the top of the third on an RBI single to right off of Trash Pandas starter Cooper Criswell.
Rocket City tied things up at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Cecchini. In the very next inning, the Trash Pandas got a rally going, scoring three runs. Michael Cruz brought Nay around to score on a bloop single into right right field. Didder followed that up with a line-drive single putting two runners in scoring position. Martinez took advantage, hitting a two-run single to give the Trash Pandas a 4-1 lead.
Rocket City added two more runs to their lead on a bases-loaded fielder's choice by Didder. Martinez lined a double down the left field line for an RBI. Birmingham added one more run in the game.
Criswell pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double and three of the six RBIs. Michael Stefanic also went 3-for-5 with three singles.
Saturday's game
Birmingham 8, Rocket City 6
The Trash Pandas couldn't maintain two late leads in the game in their loss to the Barons.
Martinez got the Trash Pandas on the board in the first inning on an opposite field solo home run over the left field wall. All six of the Trash Pandas runs in the game came by way of the long ball.
Birmingham's designated hitter Micker Adolfo launched a solo shot of his own in the second to left to tie things up at 1-1.
Rocket City scored the next five runs in two innings. First baseman David MacKinnon, hit a three-run home run to over the center field wall to give the Trash Pandas a 4-1 lead at the end of the third. Catcher Matt Jones increased the Trash Pandas lead to 5-1 in the fourth on a solo home run to left.
Birmingham got within two of the Trash Pandas lead in the fifth after Rocket City starting pitcher Jake Lee was pulled for reliever, Kieran Lovegrove. He walked the first two batters he faced, with already two men on, walking in a run. Birmingham's Romy Gonzalez knotted the third run for the Barons with the bases loaded on an RBI groundout.
The score remained 5-3 until the eighth when Barons catcher, Carlos Perez, hit a two-run shot to left off Trash Pandas reliever, Ortega, to tie things up at 5-5.
Rocket City retook a lead of 6-5 on a solo home run by designated hitter Michael Cruz over the left field wall.
Ortega came back in the ninth for the Trash Pandas, giving up the lead. Birmingham's second baseman Mitch Roman hit an RBI single to tie things up at 6-6. The next two runs scored by the Barons came off a throwing error by Jones, allowing both runners to score and make what would be the final score of 8-6 in favor of Birmingham.
