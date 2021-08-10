After putting up 14 runs in their win Saturday night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas scored even more in their 26-3 win Sunday afternoon over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. The Trash Pandas outscored the Lookouts 40-5 in their final two games of the series.
In Saturday's game, the Trash Pandas set a new record for runs in a game this season. That record lasted less than 24 hours, nearly doubling the 14 run total. Rocket City also tallied a new record in hits at 23, with seven of the nine batters having a multi-hit game.
Luis Aviles Jr. got the Trash Pandas on the board early with a solo shot over the left field wall to begin the game. David MacKinnon drove in the second run with a RBI double to right, and Izzy Wilson followed that up with a RBI single. Wilson would later come around to score on a wild pitch after stealing third to put the Trash Pandas up 4-0 after one inning.
In the second, Orlando Martinez lined out to left field in what appeared to be the end of the inning. But the Lookouts were called for catcher's interference, allowing Martinez to reach first base. The Lookouts' error proved to be costly, as MacKinnon hit a two-run single followed by Wilson with another RBI single to make it 7-1.
Chattanooga plated two more runs in the bottom of the second to make it 7-3, but the Trash Pandas quickly pulled away in the third, scoring eight runs with two outs.
With a runner at first, Aviles hit a RBI double down the right field line. Martinez struck out, but reached base after the ball got away from Chattanooga's catcher, allowing Martinez to get to first and Torii Hunter Jr. to score from third. Brendon Davis and MacKinnon hit back-to-back RBI doubles to put another three more runs on the board. Wilson would again come in clutch with a two-run home run to right-center, his team-leading 18th of the season. Mitch Nay and Ray-Patrick Didder finished off the eight-run affair with another pair of back-to-back doubles to give the Trash Pandas a 15-3 advantage.
The onslaught continued in the fifth with a solo home run by Davis. Later in the inning, Michael Cruz got his first RBI of the game on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
The Trash Pandas scored five more runs in the seventh, including a three-run home run by Aviles, his second home run of the game. Didder had a three-run home run of his own in the eighth. Davis capped the scoring at 26 with a RBI single to center in the ninth.
In total, the Trash Pandas had 10 doubles and five home runs.
The Trash Pandas (41-40) continue their road trip with another six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies beginning Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Trash Pandas 14, Lookouts 2
With eight shutout innings pitched by Rocket City Trash Pandas starter Davis Daniel along with scoring their largest number of runs all season, the Trash Pandas cruised to a 14-2 victory Saturday night over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field.
The Trash Pandas scored three runs in the second in what began the rout. Designated hitter MacKinnon was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He was moved over to third on a single by right fielder Wilson. The Trash Pandas pulled off a double steal, with Wilson stealing second and MacKinnon crossing home plate on the throw.
Later in the inning, after first baseman Nay got a free pass to first base to put runners at first and second, shortstop Didder singled to left to score Wilson and advance Nay to second. The third run of the inning crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Aviles.
The Trash Pandas added three more runs in the third to make it 6-0. With two runners on, Didder lined a two-run double to left. Another RBI double by catcher Anthony Mulrine brought in Didder to increase their lead to six.
Three more runs were put on the board in the seventh by the Trash Pandas. With ducks on the pond, Mulrine hit a bases-clearing three-run double down the left-field line to put the Trash Pandas up 9-0.
The Trash Pandas capped off their run-scoring frenzy in the eighth inning after scoring five runs in the ninth. After a bases-loaded walk to left fielder Martinez, a RBI single by third baseman Davis and Nay, a RBI fielder’s choice by MacKinnon and a RBI double from Wilson gave the Trash Pandas a 14-run lead.
Chattanooga broke the shutout in the bottom half of the inning after a sacrifice fly by centerfielder Lorenzo Cedroia and Yoel Yanqui scoring on a wild pitch to avoid the shutout.
The Trash Pandas tallied 15 hits on the night, including five doubles and 10 singles. Chattanooga only had four hits.
Daniel, a former Auburn Tiger, struck out 11 batters and walked none in his eight shutout innings. He got his first win as a Trash Panda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.