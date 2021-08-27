After getting shutout the previous night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas again struggled on offense, losing 6-2 to the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night at MGM Park.
With 22 games left in the regular season, the Trash Pandas now sit 3.5 games back of the final playoff spot in Double-A South.
An RBI double by Rocket City's David MacKinnon scored Orlando Martinez for the first run of the game.
While the Trash Pandas held a 1-0 lead for two innings, starting pitcher Robinson Pina couldn't maintain it in the third. After a walk and a single, Biloxi's Korry Howell hit a three-run blast over the left field wall to to take the lead 3-1.
Pina, in just his second Double-A start, allowed three earned runs on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 2 and 2/3 innings pitched.
Rocket City reliever Nathan Bates came in and allowed three more runs to cross home plate for the Shuckers in the fourth, making it 6-1.
After MacKinnon hit his league-leading 29th double on the season, Mitch Nay hit a RBI single in the ninth to bring the final tally to 6-2.
Wednesday's game
Biloxi 1, Rocket City 0
The Rocket City Trash Pandas got an efficient start from Davis Daniel on the mound Wednesday night but we're unable to come away with the victory against the Biloxi Shuckers. Biloxi's Korry Harrell hit a single, stole second and reached third on an errant throw by Trash Pandas' catcher Michael Cruz. Harrell came in to score on a balk by Daniel to give them a 1-0 lead.
That lead was maintained throughout the game for the Shuckers. Biloxi's starter Carlos Luna pitched two innings before leaving the game in the third with an apparent injury. Reliever J.T. Hintzen held the score of 1-0 in his four innings pitched. Zach Vennaro pitched the seventh and got the Trash Pandas out in order.
Biloxi's closer Taylor Floyd finished off the shutout of Rocket City in the ninth to earn the victory.
Orlando Martinez had two of the three hits for the Trash Pandas, including a double and a single.
