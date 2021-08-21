Rocket City's Ray-Patrick Didder led the Trash Pandas past the Chattanooga Lookouts in both games Thursday night, with winning scores of 7-6 and 1-0 at Toyota Field.
Trailing 6-5 in the seventh with two outs and two on base in the opening game, Didder hit a two-run double into the gap in right-center to ultimately give the Trash Pandas the victory.
Rocket City's Davis Daniel allowed three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in his two innings of work.
In the second game, not a whole lot of scoring occurred after a lengthy rain delay, but one run was all the Trash Pandas needed with starter Christopher Molina on the mound.
Molina pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four.
In the bottom of the sixth, Didder came through once again with a solo shot over the left field wall for his fourth home run of the season.
Rocket City closer Connor Higgins was brought out of the bullpen in the seventh to secure the save and finish off the victory for the Trash Pandas.
Wednesday’s game
Lookouts 3, Trash Pandas 2
The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell 3-2 Wednesday night to the Chattanooga Lookouts. It was Game 2 of a seven-game series between the two teams at Toyota Field.
Ryan Smith got the start for the Trash Pandas on the mound.
Chattanooga got on the board early in the top of the first when Robbie Tenerowicz hit a RBI double off the centerfield wall to put the Lookouts up 1-0.
Chattanooga’s Mark Kolozsvary launched a solo shot in the top of the fourth to give the Lookouts a 2-0 lead. But the Trash Pandas scored in the bottom half off of Lookouts starter Graham Ashcroft. Orlando Martinez reached second base on an error and would come around to score on a RBI single by Brendan Davis to make it 2-1.
After a 47-minute rain delay, Smith came out for one more inning and kept the score at 2-1. He gave up two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Mitch Nay tied things up for the Trash Pandas in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run of his own over the left field wall. It was his 20th home run of the season, which leads the team.
The Lookouts retook the lead of 3-2 in the eighth and kept it that way after a solo home run by Wilson Garcia off of Trash Pandas reliever Elvis Peugero.
