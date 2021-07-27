Plenty of promotions and changes were made in the Los Angeles Angels farm system recently, all of which involved Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Right-handed pitcher Chris Rodriguez and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers were both promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake from Double-A Rocket City.
Rodriguez made five starts for the Trash Pandas since being optioned to Rocket City June 21. In those five starts, he posted a 4.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 12.2 innings.
Detmers had a strong first half of the season for the Trash Pandas. He went 2-4 with a 3.50 ERA in his 12 starts. His 97 strikeouts are the most among Angels minor league pitchers. Detmers is currently ranked the second-best prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB.com.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Molnar was assigned to the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils from Rocket City. Molnar went 0-2 with one save and a ERA of 13.21 in his 11 appearances for the Trash Pandas.
Two players were promoted to Double-A Rocket City from High-A Tri-City — left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram and right-handed pitcher Cristopher Molina.
Ingram went 1-1 with a 4.45 ERA in 24 relief appearances between Low-A Inland Empire and High-A Tri-City in his first season with the Angels organization.
Molina made 19 appearances (two starts) for the Dust Devils and went 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52.1 innings.
