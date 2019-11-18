Rogers scores 2,000th career point in East win

East Limestone's Jirah Rogers reached a career milestone Friday night as the junior eclipsed the 2,000-point mark in her career in East's 49-32 victory over West Limestone.
Rogers came into the game needing just four points to set the milestone and didn't waste much time doing so, scoring a basket early in the second quarter that put her over the hump.
Rogers finished the game with 15 points to lead East Limestone. Taylor Thatch added nine points for the Indians in the win.
East held West to two points in the first quarter, but the Wildcats fought back in the second quarter behind senior Cassidy Winter. The Wildcats trailed just 21-19 at halftime.
However, East Limestone's defense locked the Wildcats down once again in the third quarter and again held West to just two points. The Indians expanded their lead to 38-21 by the end of the third.
East then held the Wildcats at bay in the fourth to take the win.
Cassidy Winter led all scorers with 16 points, while her sister, Carlie Belle Winter, added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Boys
East Limestone 55, West Limestone 27
East Limestone's boys team played a fantastic defensive game Friday night and got offensive contributions from Austin Harvell and Xavier Griffith to defeat West Limestone.
The Indians scored 20 points in the first quarter to take a big early lead, with Griffith and Harvell combining for 18 of those points.
Griffith and Harvell each finished the game with 18 points. Kristopher McNeil was next on the scoresheet with seven points.
