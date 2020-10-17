East Limestone's six-game winning streak came to an end with a 35-19 loss to Russellville in a Class 5A, Region 8 clash Friday night.
The winner of Friday's game would take the region championship with the loser finishing runner-up. The Russellville defense made sure the Golden Tigers would be the team winning the region title, as they held East Limestone's usually powerful rushing attack to just 111 yards. Fifty-two of those yards came on a touchdown run with less than a minute remaining in the game.
Russellville rushed for 178 yards and had 311 total yards in the game.
Russellville scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on a 15 yard touchdown run by Conner Warhurst, but East tied the score early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Jordan Gardner.
However, Russellville scored the final three touchdowns of the half and opened up a 28-7 halftime lead.
Torey King caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel Amick before Warhurst scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard plunge.
The Golden Tigers scored the final touchdown of the half with 1:01 remaining on a 4-yard run by Nathan Brockway.
East Limestone tried to get back in the game late in the third quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Parris to Jed Sutherland, but Warhurst answered with his third touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Kollin Swart scored the final touchdown of the game on a 52-yard run with 55 seconds remaining.
Russellville improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the region, while East Limestone fell to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in region play.
Both teams will have home games in the first round of the playoffs, Russellville as the region champion, and East Limestone as runner-up.
West Limestone 47, Rogers 25
West Limestone clinched the Class 4A, Region 8 championship with a 47-25 win over Rogers in a road game Friday night.
Rogers had an early 13-7 lead, but West Limestone answered with two straight touchdowns to take a 20-13 lead.
After Rogers scored a touchdown to close the lead to 20-19, West answered with three consecutive touchdowns to open up a 41-19 lead before each team added a late score for the final margin.
West Limestone improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in area play. The Wildcats will close their region schedule next week with a home game against Priceville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.