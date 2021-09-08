Former Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Ryan Smith was selected as the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week.
Smith made one start last week, Sept. 2, in a 9-0 victory over the Tennessee Smokies. He pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up five hits and walking none while tallying nine strikeouts.
He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake Sept. 4. He joined the Trash Pandas June 28.
He has spent his entire three-year career with the Los Angeles Angels organization. He was drafted by the Angels in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Princeton University.
