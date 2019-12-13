Playoff Championship Georgia Alabama Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates after overtime of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 26-23.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban will help fund a new children's center in Tuscaloosa with gifts totaling $1.25 million, officials announced Friday.

The Tuscaloosa News reported that Saban and his wife Terry at making a $1 million donation for what will become the Saban Center, and Saban's private foundation, Nick's Kids, will donate another $250,000.

The more than 100,000-square-foot complex will be located in the existing Tuscaloosa News building near downtown. It will be updated as a home to the Tuscaloosa Public Library, a hands-on children's museum and the Tuscaloosa Children's Theater.

The center, Saban said at a luncheon, will become "a hub for a lot of educational matters."

City leaders voted to buy the newspaper building for nearly $8 million in October. It is located downtown above the Black Warrior River.

