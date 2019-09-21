East Limestone was held to fewer than 100 yards of total offense in a 27-7 loss to Scottsboro in a Class 5A, Region 8 contest Friday night.
The Indians had just 76 rushing yards on 30 attempts to go along with five passing yards, as Scottsboro's defense completely dominated the game.
East dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in region play while Scottsboro improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.
East Limestone actually got on the board first, as T.J. Tyson scored on a 1-yard run less than four minutes into the game. However, that would be the Indians' only highlight.
Scottsboro tied the game a few minutes later when Jacob Manning scored on a 19-yard run, and then took the lead on a 52 yard touchdown pass from Manning to Jarrett Whitehead. Joannes Du Croo De Jongh then kicked field goals of 37 and 30 yards to give the Wildcats a 20-7 halftime lead.
Scottsboro scored its final touchdown late in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Manning.
D.J. Davis was East Limestone's leading rusher with 26 yards on nine carries. The Indians host Athens in a non-region game next Friday night.
