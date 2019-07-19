The summer can seem like such a long, hot slog for fans of college football.
At least in the spring, we had basketball to distract us, with the NCAA Tournament always supplying thrills for college sports fans.
But once the final nets are cut down in early April, there's a long time to wait before toe meets leather on the kickoff of the college football season.
But fear not, dear fan, the grind is almost over. SEC coaches and players met in Hoover this week to discuss the upcoming season at SEC Media Days. That means football is nearly here!
Well, it's still about six weeks away, but the countdown can begin. SEC Media Days is the first tangible sign of the upcoming season, as throngs of media and fans gather to see the coaches and top players for each of the conference's 14 teams.
SEC Media Days is always an exciting time for fans because it basically marks the beginning of a new season. Every coach and player is filled with optimism. Even Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason was fired up about the season, and he coaches at the historic doormat of the SEC.
Of course Alabama is still the target everyone else is trying to reach. Despite the Crimson Tide's humbling 44-16 loss to Clemson in last season's national championship game, Nick Saban's bunch remains the team to beat.
LSU looks to be a team that can potentially best the Tide, but the Tigers are going to have to defeat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, which is never an easy task.
While Alabama continues to rule the roost in the SEC, Auburn is entering a season of uncertainty as Gus Malzahn tries to win back the fans and prove he is the coach who can lead the Tigers past Alabama in the standings and compete for conference and national championships.
Last season was a struggle for the Tigers, as they finished just 3-5 in the SEC. Auburn did win all four of their non-conference games and blasted Purdue in the Music City Bowl to finish 8-5, but Malzahn knows that middling record won't impress Auburn fans.
Strong quarterback play is the key to Malzahn's offense, but the coach doesn't really know who his starting QB will be at this point.
But that won't slow down the optimism of the fans. They don't have to concern themselves with the personnel decisions the coach has to make. They are just happy football season is here again, and for now, all is right with the world. Granted, it will take only one loss for that optimism to turn to a dark and gloomy cloud, but that is a concern for another day.
For now, while the weather is still hot and muggy, we can at least see the light at the end of the tunnel. That light brings cooler days and night and some good football. The wait will be worth it.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
