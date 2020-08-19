While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled their fall seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Conference is one of three Power 5 leagues who are forging ahead with a fall season.
The SEC further encouraged its fans that it will have a fall season by releasing the full conference schedule Monday night.
The SEC is playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season as it copes with the effects of the novel coronavirus. Each team usually plays a 12-game schedule, with eight conference games and four non-conference games.
The SEC had to add two SEC games to each team's schedule. Each team will now play everyone from its division and four teams from the opposite division.
The season will begin Sept. 26 with several interesting games set for Week 1. The first week of games is highlighted by LSU beginning its quest for another national title at home against Mississippi State, now coached by Mike Leach. Seeing how Leach's vaunted Air Raid offense fares against the defending national champions should make for interesting viewing.
Alabama opens the season on the road against Missouri while Auburn will host Kentucky in its first game.
Another big difference to this year's schedule is that several traditional rivalry games, including the Iron Bowl, will not be the final week of the season.
The SEC decided to keep its annual rivalry week on the weekend of Thanksgiving, which is only the ninth week of the season. The final regular-season week of the season is Dec. 5.
The Auburn-Alabama, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Tennessee-Vanderbilt and LSU-Texas A&M rivalry games, which are usually the final regular season games for those teams, will all take place Nov. 28.
Full 2020 schedule
Sept. 26
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Oct. 3
Texas A&M at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Missouri at Tennessee
Oct. 10
Alabama at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Auburn
Florida at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17
Georgia at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina
LSU at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Oct. 24
Alabama at Tennessee
Auburn at Ole Miss
Missouri at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
Oct. 31
Mississippi State at Alabama
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Nov. 14
Alabama at LSU
Arkansas at Florida
Auburn at Mississippi State
Georgia at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Florida
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Nov. 21
Kentucky at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Tennessee at Auburn
Florida at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Missouri at South Carolina
Nov. 28
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Missouri
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
