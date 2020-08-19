COVID-19, not championships, hot topic at SEC practices

In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta.

 AP Photo/John Bazemore

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled their fall seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Conference is one of three Power 5 leagues who are forging ahead with a fall season.

The SEC further encouraged its fans that it will have a fall season by releasing the full conference schedule Monday night.

The SEC is playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season as it copes with the effects of the novel coronavirus. Each team usually plays a 12-game schedule, with eight conference games and four non-conference games.

The SEC had to add two SEC games to each team's schedule. Each team will now play everyone from its division and four teams from the opposite division.

The season will begin Sept. 26 with several interesting games set for Week 1. The first week of games is highlighted by LSU beginning its quest for another national title at home against Mississippi State, now coached by Mike Leach. Seeing how Leach's vaunted Air Raid offense fares against the defending national champions should make for interesting viewing.

Alabama opens the season on the road against Missouri while Auburn will host Kentucky in its first game.

Another big difference to this year's schedule is that several traditional rivalry games, including the Iron Bowl, will not be the final week of the season.

The SEC decided to keep its annual rivalry week on the weekend of Thanksgiving, which is only the ninth week of the season. The final regular-season week of the season is Dec. 5.

The Auburn-Alabama, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Tennessee-Vanderbilt and LSU-Texas A&M rivalry games, which are usually the final regular season games for those teams, will all take place Nov. 28.

Full 2020 schedule

Sept. 26

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Oct. 3

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

Oct. 10

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Oct. 24

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Oct. 31

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Nov. 14

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Florida

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Nov. 21

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

Nov. 28

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

