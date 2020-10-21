FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. DeVonta Smith could be tearing up the NFL instead of the Southeastern Conference. The Alabama standout has 38 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in four games.