Elkmont had a third-quarter lead over Colbert Heights in Friday night's game, but the Red Devils were outscored 29-8 in the fourth quarter of what turned out to be a 52-24 loss.
Elkmont trailed 15-8 at halftime, but Rowe Allen threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Boyd in the first minute of the third quarter to take a 16-15 lead after Allen ran in the 2-point conversion.
However, Colbert Heights retook the lead a few minutes later on a 26-yard run by Gage Pugh. The Wildcats then dominated the fourth quarter, scoring four touchdowns to pull away.
Elkmont's only touchdown of the fourth quarter came on Allen's 42-yard touchdown run.
Allen had given Elkmont an 8-0 lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Broadway in the first quarter, but Pugh scored two touchdowns in the second quarter for Colbert Heights to give the Wildcats a 15-8 halftime lead.
Allen finished the game with 202 yards passing and another 60 yards rushing for Elkmont, while Ryan Boyd had 113 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Red Devils.
Pugh finished the game with 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries for Colbert Heights.
Elkmont dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Class 3A, Region 8 with the loss. The Red Devils will host Lauderdale County next Friday in a region contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.