Second half malaise bites East again

Once again, East Limestone put itself in position to win the game with a good first half. But once again, the Indians faded badly in the second half and it resulted in another loss, this one a 36-14 defeat to Arab.
East led 14-9 in the second quarter and trailed just 16-14 at halftime, but was outscored by Arab 20-0 in the second half as the Arabian Knights pulled away for the Class 5A, Region 8 victory.
Arab quarterback Charles Reynolds was the difference, as he passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for another score.
Arab got on the board first with a 22-yard field goal by Colin Stewart, but East Limestone answered quickly with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Parris to Kolin Swart. Syrus James added the extra point to put the Indians up 7-3.
Arab retook the lead in the second quarter on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds to Colby King, but the Indians once again answered, as Swart raced 30 yards for a touchdown to put East up 14-9. However, that would be their last lead of the night.
Arab struck for a critical touchdown right before halftime as Reynolds found King for a 19-yard score to give the Arabian Knights a lead they would not relinquish.
Arab pulled away in the third quarter, as Reynolds first scored in a 28-yard run and then threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to king to put the Knights up 29-14 after three quarters.
Arab added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard scoring run by Matthew Turnage.
Arab (4-2, 2-2) outgained East Limestone 463-321. D.J. Davis led the Indians with 70 yards rushing on 13 carries.
East (1-5, 0-4) takes on Ardmore next Friday in another region contest.
