The Ardmore softball team featured eight seniors in 2020. They are, from left, Sydney Hall, Brooklyn Calder, Madison Lewis, Madelyn Hodges, Reagan McNeill, Ashley Ford and Chesney Widner. Not pictured is L.B. Smith. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Ardmore softball
