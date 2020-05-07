The Athens Bible School softball team featured three seniors in 2020. They are, from left, Leighton Barksdale, Izzy Todd and Audra Stanford. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Athens Bible softball
Obituaries
Alyssa Karen Sandberg, 55, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence. A private graveside service will be held, with Robert Hall officiating. Burial in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Grady Allen Blakely, 84, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday at his residence. A private graveside service will be held at Sandlin Cemetery.
Linda Locke Beasley, born September 28, 1942, in Pasadena, California, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by loving beings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick John Locke and Maxine McCann Locke of Greenville, South Carolina. Survivors include her loving husband, …
Mr. John Edward Hargrave, 70, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Mr. Hargrave was born November 17, 1949, in Greenbrier, Alabama, to Pete Hargrave and Martha Lou Jolly Hargrave. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Hargrave. Mr. Hargr…
