The Athens High School softball team featured four seniors in 2020. They are, from left, Skylar Anderson, Lexie Vaughan, Alli Patterson and Emma Ogden. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Athens softball
John Marshall Crutcher Sr., 86, of Athens passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. A private service will be held. Contributions may be made to Special Music Ministry Fund at Athens FUMC or Alabama FUMC Children's Home.
Stanley Ross Morris Sr. passed away Wednesday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation 12-1:15 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Mrs. Pearlly Mae Johnson-Stinnett, 61, is 1 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery, Athens. Rev. James Jamar officiating. Viewing at Peoples Funeral Home from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday.
