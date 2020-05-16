The Clements softball team featured one senior in 2020, Anslee Gordon. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Clements softball
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Wanda Lee Mershon, 73, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Roselawn Cemetery with Larry Trotter officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Larry Dale Pressnell, 66, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Mr. Pressnell was born on May 12, 1954, in Athens, Alabama, to William Tillman Pressnell and Hazel Christine Waldrep Pressnell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William…
Celia Grace Bryant, 91, of Athens, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away May 12, 2020, at Limestone Lodge. Mrs. Bryant was born February 28, 1929, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Stanley Ramsey and Pauline Burnette Ramsey. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Miller Brya…
Larry Dewayne Hardy, 56, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday at Huntsville Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: LCSO on scene of fatal shooting in East Limestone
- BREAKING: Man charged with murder in Monday shooting
- DA: Argument over vehicle prompted fatal shooting
- Charges upgraded in Mill Valley Drive shooting
- 2 FIRES, HOURS APART: Homes deemed total loss; no injuries reported
- Arrest Reports for 5/9/20
- Athens sex offender moves without notice
- FATAL SHOOTING: New law prompted capital murder charge
- Athens man charged in Monday night shooting
- DOWNTOWN TURNAROUND: Temporary parklets will raise revenue for restaurants
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.