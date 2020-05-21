The Clements track and field team featured seven seniors in 2020. They are Braden Tucker, Jairrice Pryor, Meg Jackson, Emily Tinnon, Miles Fleming, Landon Martin and Anslee Gordon. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Clements track and field
Obituaries
Graveside service will be noon Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Rice officiating. Royal Funeral Home Mason Chapel directing.
Graveside service will be noon Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Royal Funeral Home - Mason Chapel, Athens, Alabama, directing.
Karen Lynn Smith, 58, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Smith was born February 25, 1962 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was a member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church and a homemaker. There will be a private service held. Spry Funeral Home assisting the family.…
Mr. Charles Dwight Terry, 54, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Terry is survived by his wife, Betty Terry of Athens, Alabama; son, Clay Terry of Decatur, Alabama; daughter, Alyson Terry of Decatur, Alabama; stepson, Toby Helms of Hartsell…
The graveside service for Janet Marilyn O'Conner, 66, of Athens, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Todd Cemetery. Mrs. O'Conner passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 27, 1953, to Herbert Ezell and Ruby Jean Hardaway Ezell. Mrs. O'Conner is prece…
