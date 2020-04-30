Senior Spotlight: East Limestone baseball
Courtesy photo

The East Limestone baseball team featured eight seniors in 2020. They are, top row from left, Reis Browning, Jacob Burgess and Corey Crouch; middle row from left, Ian Massingill, Ben Petty and Weston Phillips; bottom row from left, Blake Robison and JD Broussard. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.

Tags

Recommended for you