The East Limestone baseball team featured eight seniors in 2020. They are, top row from left, Reis Browning, Jacob Burgess and Corey Crouch; middle row from left, Ian Massingill, Ben Petty and Weston Phillips; bottom row from left, Blake Robison and JD Broussard. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: East Limestone baseball
Obituaries
Sherry Lynn Burris, 70, daughter of Lionel T. and Lillian Burris, passed away April 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Burris is survived by Thomas A. Hendrix (uncle), numerous cousins, and lifelong friend, Donna Jones. Sherry was a resident of Athens, Alabama, lat…
Linda Locke Beasley, 77, passed away Monday April 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; and daughters, Beth Beasley, Chabigny House and Jamie Gumins. The family will announce a celebration of life later this summer.
David Alvin Rix, 77, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with David Kelly officiating. Spry Funeral Home in Athens directing.
Laura Christine Craig, 84, of Athens, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehab. Mrs. Craig was born June 10, 1935, to Ross Ander King and Rachel Foster King. Due to the state health order, there will be a private visitation and graveside service for Mrs. Craig. Burial w…
