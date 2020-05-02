The Elkmont baseball team featured three seniors in 2020. They are, from left, Coby Scroggins, Brett Parker and Eli Boldin. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Elkmont baseball
Obituaries
Graveside service for Melvin D. Harris, 87, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hatchett Cemetery in Tanner. Rev. Charles N. Simmons officiating. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Viewing at the funeral home 9-10 a.m. Saturday.
Sherry Lynn Burris, 70, daughter of Lionel T. and Lillian Burris, passed away April 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Burris is survived by Thomas A. Hendrix (uncle), numerous cousins, and lifelong friend, Donna Jones. Sherry was a resident of Athens, Alabama, lat…
Linda Locke Beasley, 77, passed away Monday April 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; and daughters, Beth Beasley, Chabigny House and Jamie Gumins. The family will announce a celebration of life later this summer.
David Alvin Rix, 77, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with David Kelly officiating. Spry Funeral Home in Athens directing.
