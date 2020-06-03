The Elkmont boys soccer team featured three seniors in 2020. They are Diego Gardea, Brandon Aguilar and Matthew Lowery. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Elkmont boys soccer
Obituaries
Mrs. Bettie Ann Lewis passed away June 2, 2020. There will be a private family service and a public graveside service held at 2:30 p.m. June 4, 2020, in Antioch Cemetery.
Mr. Alvis Marion McLemore, 91, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. Mr. McLemore was born January 21, 1929, in Limestone County. He was a member of Market Street Church of Christ. He was retired from Morton Thiokol and a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean conflic…
Mr. David Wayne Ferguson, 58, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. Mr. Ferguson was born April 21, 1962, in Athens, Alabama, to Billy Wayne and Gayle Goforth Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor Lawrence and Mary Ferguson, John William a…
Leroy Craft, 84, of Athens, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at home. Mr. Craft was born February 1, 1936, to Leonard Melvin Craft and Thelma Wallace Craft. Funeral services for Mr. Craft will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Randy Carter officiatin…
