The Elkmont girls soccer team featured six seniors in 2020. They are, first photo, from left, Meliza Leon, Guadalupe Salgado, Claudia Allen and Shelby Norman. The second photo is Diana Marcial and third photo is Jazmin Ristau. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Elkmont girls soccer
Obituaries
Twila Sandlin, 94, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Dement Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday.
Mr. Jack Stater Durant Jr., 80, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. Mr. Durant was born August 22, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to Jack Stater Durant Sr. and Beatrice Morgan Durant. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Shirley Durant. Mr. Du…
Mrs. Bettie Ann Lewis passed away June 2, 2020. There will be a private family service and a public graveside service held at 2:30 p.m. June 4, 2020, in Antioch Cemetery.
Mr. Alvis Marion McLemore, 91, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. Mr. McLemore was born January 21, 1929, in Limestone County. He was a member of Market Street Church of Christ. He was retired from Morton Thiokol and a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean conflic…
