The Elkmont softball team featured five seniors in 2020. They are, from left, Haven Kirby, Alli Griffis, Gabby Rhineheimer, Sydney Pressnell and Sara Davis. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Elkmont softball
Dee Wayne Poole, 77, of Madison, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. Mr. Poole was born March 15, 1943, to Homer Poole and Mildred Wyatt Poole. Due to the state health order, there will be a private visitation and graveside service for Mr. Poole. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery …
John Marshall Crutcher Sr., 86, of Athens passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. A private service will be held. Contributions may be made to Special Music Ministry Fund at Athens FUMC or Alabama FUMC Children's Home.
Stanley Ross Morris Sr. passed away Wednesday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation 12-1:15 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Funeral Home.
