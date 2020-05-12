The Lindsay Lane Christian Academy baseball team featured three seniors in 2020. They are, from left, Drew Turpen, Charlie Morrison and Brady Anderson. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Lindsay Lane Christian baseball
Obituaries
Larry Dewayne Hardy, 56, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday at Huntsville Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hazel Black Teeples, 93, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2020, at home. Mrs. Teeples was born on October 24, 1926, to Walter Lester Black and Mary Susan Jane Moran. Graveside services for Mrs. Teeples will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation wil…
